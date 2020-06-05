Lauderdale Co. sheriff says he will not resign after issuing apology for using racial slur

LAUDERDALE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Lauderdale County Sheriff Steve Sanders admitted it was him in an audio recording saying a racist slur. Since the recording was leaked to the public, people have been protesting in the county and demanding Sanders’ resignation.
On Friday, for the first time since the recordings were heard, Sheriff Steve Sanders released an official statement about them. He says what he was recorded saying is out of his character and he apologizes to the citizens of Lauderdale County, but he said he won’t resign.
Protesters said they’re not letting this blow over.
“I do want to apologize to all of the citizens of Lauderdale County,” Sanders said.
Sanders did not speak directly to demonstrators who have protested at the Justice Center and Sanders’ home all week. We did show them his statement.
“We don’t accept this. Sorry,” Protester Tiffany Driver said.
“This was out of my character,” Sanders said.
Sanders believes citizens of Lauderdale County know that. He said some protesters are coming from outside the county. Though many told WMC Action News 5 they are from Lauderdale County, including Sandra Shaw and her five grandchildren who joined protesters Friday.
“I want them to get it doesn’t matter what color your skin is, we are all equal,” Shaw said.
The protesters demand Sanders resign.
“The thing about Steve Sanders is he’s always getting caught off guard and he’s always letting something slip. You’re in the wrong profession,” Protester Jamie Taylor said.
“The only thing I can do is offer an apology right now, but I’m not going to resign,” Sanders said.
Lagenia Jones grew up in Lauderdale County, but now lives in Murfeesboro. She said she’s fighting with her home town. Her next steps are to get county officials’ support for Sanders resignation.
“If they’re not on our side then voters we know what we have to do,” Jones said.
Protesters said if Sheriff Sanders is not going to resign they plan to vote him out when he’s up for reelection in 2022. They were helping people register to vote at the protest Friday.
They said there’s no end in site for the protests.
Below is Sanders’ full written statement:
“I would like to apologize for my remarks that were heard on that audio tape. This incident was out of character for me and it is not an indicator of who I am, how I conduct business, how I live or how I was raised.
Respectfully, I would like to offer my sincere apology to every resident of Lauderdale County, especially the African American residents.
I have always treated the people of this county fairly and impartially and I will continue to do so.”
