Man found dead on Memphis road early Friday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A death investigation is underway in Raleigh. Memphis police are searching for information after a man was found dead, lying on the side of the road.
Officers were called to Hover Drive and Buffer Drive around 7:00 Friday morning.
When police arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive male lying on the side of the road.
He was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of death has not been determined at this time.
This is an ongoing death investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.