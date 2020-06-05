Mother, 2 sons indicted in shooting death of 60-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mother and her two sons have been indicted for a fatal shooting after social media rumors led to the death of a 60-year-old man back in November of 2019.
Gjuandell Effinger, 50, allegedly sent a video on social media saying someone in a white van tried to abduct her outside Walmart. Viral social media posts claim men are using white vans for sex trafficking.
Police say her sons, 26-year-old Favian Effinger and 21-year-old Miguel Effinger, who are each indicted on first-degree murder charges, then drove to Goodwill parking lot on Austin Peay Highway where the victim, Nazario Garcia, was parked in his van.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, witnesses told police the brothers confronted Garcia and fired multiple shots, ultimately leading to his death.
Gjaundell has been indicted on solicitation to commit first-degree murder.
