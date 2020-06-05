SCS, U of M launch George Floyd Memorial Scholarship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, Shelby County Schools and the University of Memphis announced their commitment to creating a scholarship in honor of George Floyd.
The George Floyd Memorial Scholarship fund is being established help fight systemic racism and racial inequality.
Sunday, SCS and U of M will induct the first class of 50 African American male middle school students into their African American Male Academy, with the goal of extending a financial lifeline to young men when they attend the U of M years from now.
