Severe storms this afternoon and a hot weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe thunderstorm watch in effect through 6 PM. Expect clouds to mix with sun at times with scattered showers or storms possible at any time through sunset. A few storms could be severe with high wind or hail. It will remain muggy and warm. Highs will reach the upper 80s to around 90. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: A few showers or storms early. Mostly cloudy. Low: 72. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: Continued hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. It will likely feel like the mid to upper 90s. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out Saturday but Sunday looks dry. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will hit 90 Monday but only the mid 80s Tuesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal move close to our area. It will remain extremely muggy with scattered showers or storms Monday evening into Tuesday. Rain could be heavy at times and there may be a few severe storms, depending on the track. Lows will only drop into the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances go down Wednesday and Thursday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
