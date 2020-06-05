Strong thunderstorms possible today, hot weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but rain chances will increase this afternoon. Thunderstorms will start developing around 11 am and continue through this evening. similar to yesterday, some storms could have heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms in areas along and west of the Mississippi River. High temperatures this afternoon will climb to 90 degrees and low temperatures will be in the lower 70s tonight.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 40%. High: 90. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 30%. Low: 73. Winds southwest 5 mph.
WEEKEND: It will be hot and humid this weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 90s and low temperatures will be in the lower 70s. With high humidity, there will be a heat index in the upper 90s. Although we can’t rule out an afternoon pop-up storm on Saturday, most of the area will not see rain this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: A few showers will be possible Monday afternoon, but rain chances will be highest late Monday night. Rain chances will continue to increase Tuesday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Cristobal move towards our area. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible. However, this system should be east of the area by Wednesday morning and we will be mostly dry through the end of the week. Temperatures will also drop slightly with highs in the mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday.
