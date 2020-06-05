Strong thunderstorms possible today, hot weekend

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will be possible Monday afternoon, but rain chances will be highest late Monday night. Rain chances will continue to increase Tuesday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Cristobal move towards our area. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible. However, this system should be east of the area by Wednesday morning and we will be mostly dry through the end of the week. Temperatures will also drop slightly with highs in the mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday.