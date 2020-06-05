Unitesd Soccer League return to pitch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is set for a return to the pitch soon. The United Soccer League Board of Governors votes Thursday in favor of returning to play.
The tentative date to resume the 2020 season on July 11. Craig Unger, 901 FC president, issued a statement saying he’s excited for this critical first step to return soccer to AutoZone Park.
There are many details to be worked out with the city and Shelby County Health Department to ensure a safe resumption in play. 901 FC got in only one game this season before the coronavirus put everything on hold in early March.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.