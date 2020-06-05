WATCH: Infectious disease expert at Memphis hospital answers questions about COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South infectious disease specialist is giving daily briefings and answering questions about COVID-19.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld is co-director of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis’ infectious prevention program.
Threlkeld has spoken multiple times about the virus.
