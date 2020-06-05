’White Coats for Black Lives’: UTHSC students, staff gather in honor of George Floyd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A sea of white coats could be seen kneeling in front of the Coleman Building at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center Friday in honor of George Floyd.
Students, faculty and staff knelt for nine minutes representing the eight minutes and 46 seconds a Minneapolis police officer had his knee on George Floyd’s neck resulting in his death.
"All I could think of is imagine how George Floyd felt on that ground laying there for nine minutes telling the police officer that he couldn’t breathe and just feeling the life drain away from his body,” said Natasha Tillett, a rising second year medical student at UTHSC.
“Say his name – George Floyd!” the crowd chanted.
Tillett led a chant among hundreds of her classmates, colleagues, teachers and staff at UTHSC to honor Floyd’s life and stand up against police brutality and racism at the "White Coats 4 Black Lives" event.
"I am so encouraged in seeing the diversity that we have in the crowd today,” said Dr. LaTonya Washington, President of the Bluff City Medical Society.
Washington says it is up to physicians to speak out against implicit bias in healthcare.
"If you see injustices you stand up, you say something, and you call it out,” Washington said.
Brent Russell is a rising second year medical student at UTHSC.
He says he was heartbroken by George Floyd’s death, and he’s grateful for his professors and classmates teaching him about implicit bias as he prepares for a career taking care of everyone.
"Taking that active approach of really confronting students and forcing you to look at it and say this is something you're going to have to deal with, and you're going to have to do better,” Russell said.
UTHSC wasn’t the only school taking a stand against racism Friday.
Rhodes College observed a day of action centered around racial justice, sharing resources on how to learn, reflect and act.
