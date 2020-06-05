1 woman dead, another injured after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One woman is dead, another is in non-critical condition after a double shooting in Memphis.
Police were called to the 200 block of Timber Lane near Scott Street early Friday morning.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a woman shot and killed on the scene.
Another woman was also found suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene. She was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time. The woman killed has not been identified by MPD.
If you have any information about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
