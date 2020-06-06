Cisse makes Memphis basketball fans wait for decision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis basketball fans have been on edge waiting for an expected announcement this week on where one of the nation’s top hoop recruits would pick to go to college.
They’ll just have to wait a little longer.
A 6′11″ shot-blocker, Moussa Cisse is rated the number one recruit in Tennessee, and top 10 nationally by 24/7 sports after averaging a near Triple Double 18 points, 15 rebounds, and nine blocked shots in leading Lausanne to the Tennessee Division-2 Class A State Championship last season.
Memphis and LSU are considered the top two picks for Cisse’s services.
