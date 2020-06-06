2 drivers cited following protest in Midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thus far, demonstrators have protested in Memphis for 10 straight days, with most protests remaining peaceful.
Friday night, protesters were out in the Cooper-Young area of Memphis, protesting against police brutality and systemic racism.
During that peaceful protest, Memphis police say one woman was injured and sent to the hospital for medical treatment after being hit by an SUV on Young Avenue.
MPD says 18-year-old Anthony Marcuzzo was cited for not having a driver’s license and improper passing from that scene.
Police also confirm a second man, 26-year-old Beau Albauer was cited Friday night for disregarding a red light near Cooper and Cowden.
Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer took to Twitter to post a screenshot from Facebook, from a user named Beau Albauer.
That original post has since been deleted.
But from the screenshot, Albauer claims he was driving home and put into a corner. He says protesters damaged his car.
In the same post, Albauer also says, “you’re lucky you didn’t end up as an ornament.”
Saturday afternoon, a woman claiming to be Albauer’s mother came to his defense in a Facebook post and said he felt threatened and that he made a mistake posting that comment.
WMC Action News 5 attempted to reach out to Albauer on Facebook and the woman who has been identified as being injured, but have yet to hear back.
Protesters on social media say in both incidents, the drivers attempted to hit several protesters with their cars but police have only confirmed one person was hit and injured.
Commissioner Sawyer and protesters on social media are calling for both men to be arrested and be charged for the incidents.
Police say they are still investigating both incidents and they want anyone with information to contact police.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.