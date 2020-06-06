901 FC to return to pitch in July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is coming back! The United Soccer League’s Board of Governors voted to restart the season, July 11.
Logistics are still being worked out around each team, however, a couple of weeks ago, 901 FC did start limited, non-contact, small group training. We caught up with head coach Tim Mulqueen last week on what these sessions look like.
“We have three different sessions,” said Mulqueen. “The maximum you can have is nine total people and that includes one coach and one athletic trainer. So we average about 5-6 players per session. We go at 9, 10:30 and noon. The sessions last about an hour per group because that way we get the maximum amount of touches, get as much fitness as we can. So it’s not a long day, it’s a different kind of day for us, but I’d much rather be out here than sitting at home watching more videos of soccer and trying to plan sessions. So for me, it’s been great to be out here.”
In a statement, President Craig Unger said in part:
"While there are many details to be worked out, we will continue to work with the USL, the City of Memphis and the Shelby County Health Department to develop protocols and procedures that ensure the health and safety are the top priority as we look to return to play.”
Memphis’ 901 FC played only one game, the season-opening match against the Indy 11 March 7 at AutoZone Park, before the coronavirus hit and shut everything down.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.