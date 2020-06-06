901 FC to return to pitch in July

“We have three different sessions,” said Mulqueen. “The maximum you can have is nine total people and that includes one coach and one athletic trainer. So we average about 5-6 players per session. We go at 9, 10:30 and noon. The sessions last about an hour per group because that way we get the maximum amount of touches, get as much fitness as we can. So it’s not a long day, it’s a different kind of day for us, but I’d much rather be out here than sitting at home watching more videos of soccer and trying to plan sessions. So for me, it’s been great to be out here.”