WATCH: Protesters gather for Saturday night march in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Protesters have gathered in Downtown Memphis as the Bluff City heads into the sixth day with a curfew and 11th day of protests over police brutality and racial injustice.
Former Tiger Basketball player Will Coleman was spotted protesting Downtown. He told WMC Action News 5, “The biggest issue at hand is equality... African-Americans on all levels just want to be treated like everyone else.”
At last check, the crowd was passing the FedEx Forum and marching down Beale Street.
Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Department of Transportation trucks are blocking exit ramps from the I-40 bridge into Downtown Memphis. The closures are expected to last until midnight.
The bridge has been the target of previous protests in Memphis.
This is a developing story.
