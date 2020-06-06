Man charged after protester hit with vehicle in Cooper-Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have charged a man in connection with an incident during a Friday night protest in Midtown.
Officers responded to a crash at Young Avenue, near Blythe Street around 7:40 p.m.
Upon arrival, the victim told police she was participating in a protest when she was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe that was attempting to get through the crowd.
The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Other protesters said they were also hit, but refused medical attention and continued marching.
Investigators concluded 18-year-old Anthony Marcuzzo was respondible. He was detained and issued a citation for no driver’s license and improper passing.
Although a citation was issued, the investigation continued.
On Saturday, after gathering additional information and evidence, Marcuzzo was taken into custody.
He will be charged with four counts of reckless endangerment and one count of reckless driving.
Another incident was reported on Friday night around 8:40 p.m. near Cooper and Central Avenues.
Police were told that a black Nissan Juke drove through a crowd of protesters. No one was struck or injured.
Officers detained the driver, 26-year-old Beau Albuer, and he was issued a citation for disregarding a red light.
Although Albuer was issued a citation, this investigation remains ongoing.
