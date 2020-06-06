Police searching for suspect after shots fired on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a gunman after shots were fired at a red light Thursday afternoon.
Officers say the incident happened at E. Shelby Drive near Airways Boulevard.
The victim told police she was driving westbound on Shelby Drive when the suspect almost hit her vehicle.
While sitting at the red light at Shelby Drive and Airways Boulevard, the suspect pulled beside her vehicle.
The front passenger pulled a gun, pointed it at the victim’s vehicle and fired one shot. The suspects then fled the scene.
Police described the suspect as a six-foot male about 190 pounds, with a low haircut, wearing a gold chain, and a white muscle shirt. The driver of the suspect vehicle was a female.
The suspect’s vehicle is a silver Nissan SUV, possibly a Rogue or Murano with TN tags J0640J and front end damage.
No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.