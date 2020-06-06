School employees, parents present brand new truck to Germantown custodian during appreciation parade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Germantown custodian got the gift of a lifetime Friday, and the people giving him that gift had to get extra creative making it happen during a pandemic.
Farmington Elementary School students, teachers and parents held an appreciation parade for Robert Reed.
We first told you about Reed in February, when the same group had plans to buy him a car.
Since then, the story has been shared by the Today Show and Essence Magazine. And that GoFundMe brought in nearly $50,000.
“You know, the nickels and dimes from the kids, that was very important to me," said Reed. "Just the fact that I feel that appreciated. Yeah. I really love this. I love the people. They show so much love and America is great because Americans are great.”
“So I asked him what his dream truck was and he said that it was a Chevy Silverado 1500,” said Elizabeth Malone, a Farmington Elementary School Teacher and GoFundMe organizer. “I then asked him what color do you want and he said burgundy or red so I called Chuck Hutton, and asked if they had a brand new Chevy Silverado 1500.”
Friday, organizers put up lawn signs and hung banners as they presented Reed with the truck.
They even gave him a trailer full of motorized lawn equipment.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.