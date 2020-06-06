Tennessee Attorney General’s Office files appeal to stop absentee ballot expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office has filed three motions to stop a judge’s ruling that allows any Tennessee voter to request an absentee ballot during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday evening, Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Lyles ruled Tennessee must suspend the absentee ballot requirements. Now, all registered voters can request a mail-in ballot for the August and November elections.
In her ruling, Lyles said Tennessee’s absentee ballot restrictions “during the unique circumstances of the pandemic, constitutes an unreasonable burden on the fundamental right to vote guaranteed by the Tennessee Constitution."
Attorney General Hebert Slatery III, is seeking an immediate appellate review and a stay pending his appeal.
Slatery wants to keep the absentee ballot restrictions in place.
In one of the motions, Slatery argues Lyles’ ruling would cause “irreparable harm" and "needless litigation.”
The state is also seeking expedited action.
To vote absentee, you must request a ballot by filling out and mailing a request form from either your local or the state election commissions by July 30.
All three motions in full:
