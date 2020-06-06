Tracking a hot and humid weekend; along with the latest on Cristobal

THE WEEK AHEAD: Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana Coast between Sunday night into Monday morning. The system will then rapidly move north into the mainland U.S. Clouds will increase across the Mid-South ahead of the storm system on Sunday night into Monday with rain developing during the day on Monday, that rain is expected to continue overnight into Tuesday. The rain could be heavy at times with gusty winds and a few strong too severe storms possible. Afternoon highs on Monday and Tuesday will reach into the upper to middle 80s with lows in the middle 70s. Rain fall amounts between Monday and Tuesday will be around 2 to 3 inches for many areas along and west of the Mississippi River and around 1 to 2 inches on average for locations east of the river. The system will move north of the region on Wednesday, giving us a slight chance for rain early on Wednesday, highs will reach into the middle 80s with lows the 60s. Thursday and Friday are looking much calmer, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 80s and lows in the middle 60s.