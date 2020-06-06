Tracking a hot and humid weekend; along with the latest on Cristobal

The heat and humidity will ramp up across the Mid-South this weekend. Cristobal will give the Mid-South a glancing blow to start the week ahead.
Saturday is starting off on the mild side with out-the-door temperatures in the 60s and 70s and partly cloudy skies. There is also some patchy fog currently settled across the region. Once the fog lifts this morning, we are looking at partly cloudy skies today with east winds around 5 to 10 mph. Highs will climb into the lower to middle 90s today with heat index values close to or exceeding 100 degrees. A very isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon, but most will remain dry. Tonight, lows will fall into the lower to middle 70s with partly cloudy skies and east winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Partly sunny. Rain: 20%. Highs: Lower to middle 90s. Winds: East around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower to middle 70s. Winds: East around 5 to 10 mph.
SUNDAY: Expect another warm and muggy day across the Mid-South tomorrow. Highs will reach into the lower to middle 90s, under a mix of sun and clouds. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow night with lows in the middle 70s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana Coast between Sunday night into Monday morning. The system will then rapidly move north into the mainland U.S. Clouds will increase across the Mid-South ahead of the storm system on Sunday night into Monday with rain developing during the day on Monday, that rain is expected to continue overnight into Tuesday. The rain could be heavy at times with gusty winds and a few strong too severe storms possible. Afternoon highs on Monday and Tuesday will reach into the upper to middle 80s with lows in the middle 70s. Rain fall amounts between Monday and Tuesday will be around 2 to 3 inches for many areas along and west of the Mississippi River and around 1 to 2 inches on average for locations east of the river. The system will move north of the region on Wednesday, giving us a slight chance for rain early on Wednesday, highs will reach into the middle 80s with lows the 60s. Thursday and Friday are looking much calmer, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 80s and lows in the middle 60s.
