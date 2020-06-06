Tracking potential Mid-South impacts from Tropical Storm Cristobal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All eyes are on Tropical Storm Cristobal as it continues its trek across the Gulf of Mexico. As of the 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Cristobal is moving north around 12 mph and has winds at 50 mph and a pressure of 994 millibars.
Preparing for the impact of Tropical Storm Cristobal, there are currently Tropical Storm Warnings up and down the Gulf Coast states from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, as bands of rain lash the southern parts of the Gulf Coast states.
The latest track of Cristobal from the NHC has it making landfall late Sunday night into the early morning hours on Monday along the Louisiana Coast.
The storm will bring tropical-storm-force winds onshore and heavy rains along its path. Storm surge along the coast could be as high as 5 feet in some places.
The newest NHC path shows Cristobal weakening to a tropical depression as it moves up the state of Louisiana and then into Arkansas. This track pushes it close enough to the Mid-South that we could potentially have impacts from this system.
The Storm Prediction Center has already placed portions of the Mid-South from Wynne to Clarksdale over to Oxford under a Marginal (1 out 5) risk for strong to severe storms on Monday.
First Alert Futurecast is showing heavy rain impacting parts of the Mid-South late on Monday and lingering through the overnight hours into the day on Tuesday. While the heaviest rain is over central Arkansas, we could see some rain bands of the system become heavy at times over the region.
First Alert Futurecast continues to show the heavy rain pushing across the Mid-South early Tuesday morning as the remnants of Cristobal keeps moving north and east of the region.
Wind could also be a major issue with this system, to go along with the heavy rain. The potential for downed trees is present with the wind and rain forecasted. Futurecast Wind Gusts on Monday night show 20 to 40 mph winds in locations from the Mississippi Delta to Eastern Arkansas.
Winds look to remain high on Tuesday morning as the system ejects northeast of the region. Winds are again being forecasted to stay around 20 to 40 mph.
The same locations seeing the wind also looks to be impacted by heavy rain. Highest rain amounts look to stay in Central Arkansas. For the Mid-South we will see our highest rain totals estimated in Eastern Arkansas with lighter amounts as you move closer to the Tennessee River Valley.
The cone of uncertainty regarding Tropical Storm Cristobal’s track is rather wide over the Mid-South. This means our forecast will continue to adjust as the latest information comes into the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Center.
To prepare make sure you stay tuned to the First Alert Weather team and download the free First Alert Weather App for your smartphone or tablet for the latest information in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.