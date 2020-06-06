As Trump blames antifa, protest records show scant evidence

FILE - In this Sunday, May 31, 2020, file photo, a police officer points a hand cannon at protesters who have been detained pending arrest on South Washington Street, in Minneapolis. President Donald Trump has characterized those clashing with law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer as radical-left thugs engaging in domestic terrorism. The Associated Press has found that more than 85 percent of those charged by police were locals. Only a handful appeared to have any affiliation with organized groups involved in the protests. (Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)