Victim identified, suspect in custody after double shooting in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriffs Office has identified one of the victims who died following a double shooting Friday and the suspect is now in custody.
According to court records, 39-year-old Orlando Phillips was taken into custody and charged after several witnesses identified him as the suspect in the investigation.
A witness told officers nothing happened to provoke the shooting. The victims along with Phillips were allegedly sitting in a parked vehicle together when Philips exited the vehicle with a handgun and began shooting.
The deceased victim has been identified as Larry House. The second victim is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Phillips is charged with second-degree murder, criminal attempt second-degree murder, possession of a firearm while committing a dangerous felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.