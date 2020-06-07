Cristobal makes landfall, tracking potential Mid-South impacts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tropical Storm Cristobal officially made landfall along the Louisiana Gulf Coast around 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7th.
The tropical storm will now begin its trek up the state of Louisiana and into Arkansas before ejecting north and east towards Michigan.
With the center of what will become Tropical Depression Cristobal moving just west of the Mid-South, we are watching for potential impacts from this system on Monday and Tuesday.
As you can see from the two graphics above, the Storm Prediction Center has already placed a Marginal (1 out of 5) and Slight (2 out of 5) risk for strong to severe storms on Monday. The threat continues Tuesday with a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk for storms. Heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes will all be possible as this low pressure moves just to our west.
The latest First Alert Futurecast shows rain and storms around Cristobal moving into the Mississippi & Arkansas Delta regions, mainly south of Interstate 40 around midday Monday.
Showers and storms will continue, mainly for Eastern Arkansas through the afternoon hours on Monday. All thanks to what is left of Cristobal moving through the Natural State.
Rain and storms around Cristobal will continue through the overnight period Monday into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, we will see showers and storms with gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain.
By 8 a.m. on Tuesday we are still looking at showers and storms, widely scattered across parts of West Tennessee and North Mississippi.
Heavy rain will be an issue with this Tropical System in the Mid-South. The highest chances to see flooding will be for locations in Central to eastern Arkansas. For the Interstate 55 corridor, we will see a moderate chance for flooding and that stays slightly elevated for locations near the Tennessee River Valley.
With several inches of rain expected and some flooding possible, the National Weather Service is placing a Flash Flood Watch for most of Arkansas along with the Delta in Mississippi.
To go along with the rain, wind gusts will be an issue for parts of the Mid-South. Winds could gust as high as 30 miles per hour or higher around 3 p.m. on Monday.
As the center of circulation continues to push across Arkansas, gusty winds will become more widespread around the Mid-South. Gusts could be as high as 30 to 40 mph by Monday night.
Those gusty winds will continue in to the morning hours on Tuesday as the low pressure system ejects north and east of the Mid-South.
With the rain and wind expected, trees and power lines could go down thanks to this system. That is why having the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather app will be a handy tool to have when what is left of Cristobal moves through the Southeast.
The forecast will continue to adjusted as we move into the days ahead, so trust the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on Tropical Storm Cristobal.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.