Driver arrested, charged for hitting protesters in Cooper-Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old Germantown man is facing several charges after police say he struck a group of protesters with his vehicle in Cooper-Young on Friday night.
Police say the driver of a black Chevy Tahoe, 18-year-old Anthony Marcuzzo, struck four people who were participating in a protest against police brutality. A police affidavit says several protesters were standing in the road at Blythe Street and Cooper Avenue acting as traffic control on behalf of the protest when Marcuzzo attempted to drive past the demonstrators.
Despite their attempts to block his path, the affidavit says Marcuzzo slowly approached the protesters and continued to move forward, pushing through them.
One victim was carried 20 feet as she hung onto the Tahoe's driver's side mirror, the affidavit says.
She was transported by ambulance to the hospital and was treated for minor bruising to her left forearm and left leg, the affidavit says.
On Saturday, police said they reviewed surveillance video and all four victims identified Marcuzzo.
Marcuzzo remained on the scene when police arrived, but he wasn’t arrested on charges until the next day. He is facing four counts of reckless endangerment and one count of reckless driving, according to court documents.
Records show he was released from jail Sunday after posting bail.
Marcuzzo's first court appearance is scheduled for Monday morning.
Another incident involving a vehicle and protesters was reported about an hour later around Cooper and Central, according to Memphis police.
Witnesses told officers that a black Nissan Juke drove through a crowd of protesters.
No one was struck or injured, police say.
Beau Albauer, 26, was detained and issued a citation for disregarding a red light, police say.
According to officials, the investigation remains ongoing.
