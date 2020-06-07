GoFundMe for family of Breonna Taylor reaches over $5 million in donations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The GoFundMe page created by Breonna Taylor’s family has reached a new milestone as over $5 million has been donated.
Breonna’s aunt created the page on June 3. Since then, more than 180 thousand people have made a donation to support the family.
According to the GoFundMe page, donations will go to support the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor’s death, and to support Breonna’s mother and sister who have missed out on work and sleep since her death.
