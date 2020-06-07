Health officials report 162 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby Co.; more than 5,900 cases identified countywide

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials with the Shelby County Health Department confirmed 5,908 coronavirus cases and 125 deaths across Shelby County Sunday.
On Saturday, SCHD identified 5,746 COVID-19 cases. That total has since increased by 162 cases with no additional deaths reported.
There have been nearly 86,000 people tested and recoveries account for approximately 68% of cases in Shelby County.
SCHD says there are currently 3,409 people in quarantine in connection to the virus.
The health department is also reporting more than 400 residents and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus at long-term care facilities in Shelby County, not including facilities with resolved outbreaks. So far, more than 50 people have died, including 19 at Quince Nursing and Rehab.
The Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation accounts for the majority of the cases with 66 residents and 27 staff members testing positive for the virus and seven deaths.
There are six facilities in Shelby County with previous outbreaks that are considered resolved. SCHD says these facilities have gone 28 days without a new case. Among these facilities, nine deaths were reported.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases of coronavirus include:
Arkansas -- 8,651 total cases and 152 deaths
- Crittenden -- 436 cases; 9 deaths; 305 recoveries
- Cross -- 60 cases; 45 recoveries
- Lee -- 30 cases; 1 death; 18 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 79 cases; 2 deaths; 69 recoveries
- Phillips -- 25 cases; 1 death; 11 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 41 cases; 2 deaths; 27 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 694 cases; 1 death; 649 recoveries
Mississippi -- 16,769 total cases and 803 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 19 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 14 cases
- Coahoma -- 132 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 593 cases; 10 deaths
- Lafayette -- 156 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 89 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 87 cases; 3 deaths
- Quitman -- 32 cases
- Tate -- 93 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 76 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 58 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 26,071 total cases and 417 deaths
- Crockett -- 16 cases; 2 deaths; 13 recoveries
- Dyer -- 60 cases; 44 recoveries
- Fayette -- 152 cases; 2 deaths; 111 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 208 cases; 188 recoveries
- Haywood -- 34 cases; 2 deaths; 26 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 60 cases; 1 death; 45 recoveries
- McNairy -- 19 cases; 13 recoveries
- Tipton -- 475 cases; 3 deaths; 404 recoveries
