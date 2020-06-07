Hot & humid today; Cristobal brings rain Monday & Tuesday

EARLY WEEK: The start to the week will be dominated by the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal. Expect breezy winds on Monday out of the southeast around 10 to 20 mph sustained and gusts 30 mph or higher. Rain and storms will be possible on Monday with some storms being on the strong side. Heavy rain will be possible, especially for locations in Eastern Arkansas and the Mississippi Delta. Highs tomorrow will only reach into the middle to upper 80s with lows in the middle 70s. As whats left of Cristobal continues to skirt around the Mid-South, we will keep with rain and storm chances on Monday night and into the day on Tuesday. Some storms on Tuesday could also be severe. Winds will stay gusty and again heavy rain will all be possible. Cloudy skies will prevail on Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few showers are possible on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning but most of the day on Wednesday is looking drier. Highs on Wednesday will warm into the middle to lower 80s with lows in the lower to middle 60s.