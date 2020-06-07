Hot & humid today; Cristobal brings rain Monday & Tuesday

The heat and humidity will ramp up again across the region for Sunday. Cristobal will bring rain, wind and storms to the Mid-South Monday and Tuesday.
Expect another hot and humid day across the Mid-South. Morning temperatures are in the 60s and 70s region wide under fair skies. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies today with highs reaching into the lower to middle 90s with heat index values again near 100. Winds will be out of the east around 5 to 15 mph. Clouds will start to build tonight as Cristobal tracks inland. Lows will hover in the middle 70s with east winds around 10 mph.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Lower to middle 90s. Winds: East around 5 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower to middle 70s. Winds: East around 10 mph.
EARLY WEEK: The start to the week will be dominated by the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal. Expect breezy winds on Monday out of the southeast around 10 to 20 mph sustained and gusts 30 mph or higher. Rain and storms will be possible on Monday with some storms being on the strong side. Heavy rain will be possible, especially for locations in Eastern Arkansas and the Mississippi Delta. Highs tomorrow will only reach into the middle to upper 80s with lows in the middle 70s. As whats left of Cristobal continues to skirt around the Mid-South, we will keep with rain and storm chances on Monday night and into the day on Tuesday. Some storms on Tuesday could also be severe. Winds will stay gusty and again heavy rain will all be possible. Cloudy skies will prevail on Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few showers are possible on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning but most of the day on Wednesday is looking drier. Highs on Wednesday will warm into the middle to lower 80s with lows in the lower to middle 60s.
LATE WEEK INTO THE WEEKEND: Drier weather will set up across the Mid-South by Thursday and will continue into the weekend. Highs will be in the middle 80s both Thursday and Friday and into he lower 80s by Saturday. Overnight lows will remain in the middle to lower 60s through the end of the week. Partly to mostly sunny skies look to prevail for the Mid-South from Thursday through the start of the weekend on Saturday.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
WMC Action News 5
First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook: Meteorologist Nick Gunter
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.