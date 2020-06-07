5 injured in Dyersburg nightclub shooting, according to police

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg police are investigating an overnight shooting that left five people injured.
According to the Dyersburg Police Department, officers responded to the American Legion on Grant Street shortly after 2 a.m. where someone reported several shots had been fired. People were also seen fleeing from the club.
Police say there were three male victims and two female victims -- some had been shot multiple times. All five victims were flown to hospitals in Nashville and Memphis.
The department has not yet established what caused the shooting.
DPD is urging anyone with information involving this case, or was inside the club at the time of the shooting to call 285-1212, or Crime Stoppers at 285-8477.
