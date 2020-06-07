Last dry day before rain arrives tomorrow from Cristobal

NEXT WEEK: Tropical Storm Cristobal will make landfall along the Louisiana Coast this afternoon and then continue to track west of the Mid-South. Clouds will begin to increase across the Mid-South by Sunday night with rain developing during the day Monday and Monday night. Rain will be heavy at times Monday night along with gusty winds and there could be a few strong to severe storms. Afternoon highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. Rain will continue through the afternoon on Tuesday and we could see breaks in the rain by Tuesday evening along with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70. Rainfall amounts Monday through Tuesday are expected to average 2 to 3 inches in many areas along and west of the Mississippi River and 1 to 2 inches for areas east. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.