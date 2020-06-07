Missing 14-year-old with special needs found safe, sources say

ALCORN CO., Miss. (WMC) - A missing 14-year-old boy with autism was found Sunday, according to attorney Tony Farese.
Nathan Covarrubias was last seen May 29 at the Summits View Boarding School in Walnut, Mississippi. His family sent him to the ranch for behavioral issues. His family traveled to Mississippi last week after finding out Nathan was missing.
Carrie Covarrubias, Nathan’s mother, told WMC Action News 5 when she found out the boys ranch is not fenced in and it is easy to just walk away, she was assured by staff that too many people would be watching Nathan for that to happen.
Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, joined the search for the missing boy.
Farese said the FBI confirmed Nathan was found eight miles away.
According to the sheriff of Alcorn County, the teen is being taken to a hospital.
The FBI released the following statement Sunday afternoon:
“Nathan Covarrubias has been found alive in Tennessee, thanks to the hard work of law enforcement, the community and social media. Everyone is thankful that he is alive and will be reunited with his family.”
