MPD: Woman arrested, accused of shooting and killing girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested a woman in connection with a deadly shooting.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Timber Lane near Scott Street early Friday morning.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a woman shot and killed on the scene.
Another woman, who has been identified as 21-year-old Arell Oliver, was also found suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene. She was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
According to an affidavit, Oliver told investigators that her girlfriend came over and confronted her about cheating. The pair got into a verbal altercation that became physical.
Oliver said her girlfriend pulled a gun and a shot was fired, striking them both.
Investigators were able to disprove Oliver’s statement with physical evidence which showed that she was responsible for the shooting.
Oliver has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
