Shelby County mayor, community leaders to host memorial ceremony for George Floyd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and community leaders will host a memorial ceremony in honor of George Floyd and others afflicted by racial injustice.
The ceremony will be held at Civic Center Plaza on Main Street at 10 a.m.
Mayor Harris has ordered all flags bearing the Shelby County Government seal to fly at half-staff from sundown on Monday through sundown on Wednesday, in remembrance of George Floyd.
