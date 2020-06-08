Budget amendment to move 10% of sheriff’s office budget fails at county commission

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A budget amendment that would have moved 10% of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office budget to the county’s Division of Community Services failed at Monday afternoon’s Shelby County Commission meeting.
Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer brought the item forward, a proposed reduction of $17.8 million from Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner’s budget.
The topic of reallocating law enforcement budgets has been a national headline in recent days in the wake of George Floyd's death, as protesters nationwide call for systemic change within law enforcement departments.
“It is because the justice system, as it stands today, puts more black bodies in jail than any other race,” said Sawyer to fellow commissioners Monday. “Defunding the police is not an attack on policing. It is support for the community.”
Sawyer said more should be done by the county to lift people out of poverty and make sure they have opportunities so that they don't end up in jail.
Sheriff Floyd Bonner, the county's first elected African-American sheriff, said he could not operate 201 Poplar with such a cut and indicated that it would result in job losses for his staff. Bonner has been in law enforcement for four decades.
"To take an $18 million cut would be substantial. You're talking about laying off employees, and quite frankly, I think it would not be fair to the citizens of Shelby County," he said.
Commissioners debated the measure for roughly thirty minutes. It was defeated by a 4-7 vote.
"I know this is hot and heavy in the news now to defund the police, but I really don't think it's a good idea," said Commissioner Amber Mills.
"I think this is a conversation starter," said Commissioner Van Turner, who voted for the amendment.
The debate over the SCSO budget came amid another long day of budget negotiations for the body, as commissioners have struggled in recent weeks to address an $11.6 million shortfall.
Commissioners tried to move forward with cuts in another marathon day of meetings. Two in-person meetings, despite the pandemic, and countless remote meetings have not yielded a budget approval.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has warned of job losses if commissioners make cuts to grant programs and said the commission was planning to spend too much in fund balance to balance the budget, putting the county at risk of missing payroll if the amount in the fund gets too low.
“We are adopting a posture that Shelby County Government will not be able to make payroll," he said. “That, to me, is something to be avoided.”
