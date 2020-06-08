Christ Community Health Services partners with Memphis church to offer free COVID-19 testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christ Community Health Services is partnering with New Direction Christian Church to offer free COVID-19 testing this week.
Testing will take place at New Direction located at 6120 Winchester Road from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10.
People who are experiencing symptoms of the virus and essential workers will be eligible for testing.
If you would like to be tested, text NDCC2020 to 41444 to pre-register.
Christ Community also provides daily COVID-19 testing at all eight of their locations:
- Hickory Hill Health Center | 5366 Mendenhall Mall | 901-842-3163
- Orange Mound Health Center | 2569 Douglass Avenue | 901-842-3164
- Broad Avenue Health Center | 2861 Broad Avenue | 901-842-3161
- Women’s Center | 2400 Poplar Avenue #501 | 901-842-3168
- Raleigh Health Center | 3481 Austin Peay Highway | 901-842-3165
- Third Street Health Center | 3362 3rd Street | 901-842-3166
- Baptist Homeless Outreach | 85 Jefferson Avenue | 901-842-3167
- Frayser Health Center | 969 Frayser Boulevard | 901-842-3162
