Community activists demand Memphis, Shelby Co. leaders take action to reform justice system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of George Floyd ignited protests from coast-to-coast, including in the Mid-South. Elected leaders and law enforcement have joined protesters in condemning the officers involved in Floyd's death. But community activists say those same leaders aren't doing enough to change things here at home.
Memphis and Shelby County leaders gathered Monday at Civic Center Plaza for a ceremony honoring George Floyd.
Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings shared a message of solidarity.
“Know that the Memphis Police Department not only stands against police brutality but we stand with you in solidarity and support and change,” said Rallings.
Rallings, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. met with a couple of protest organizers last week, pledging to work together to figure out how to make changes to the justice system.
But pledges like that haven’t stopped some, like community activists Paul Garner and Theryn Bond, from questioning the commitment of local leaders in law enforcement and government to fixing the justice system.
“Lip-service to these issues is not enough. We need to see action. I don’t need to see them at a photo-op,” said Garner. “I need to hear about actual structural reform that they’re talking about doing in their law enforcement department.”
One idea protesters have been pushing is defunding law enforcement agencies like the police and sheriff’s office, redirecting millions to other services like health and education.
City councilors in Minneapolis, where George Floyd died, passed a resolution calling for defunding the police there.
WMC Action News 5 asked Sheriff Bonner what he thought of that idea.
“That’s a conversation that we’re going to have to have,” said Bonner. “I mean we can talk about it. I understand what the community is asking for, but I think we need to sit down at the table and have that conversation.”
Activists say it's time to turn anguish into action.
"It’s nice to talk, but we need to see action,” said Bond. "We need to see action like yesterday.”
Activists say they hope city and county leaders will meet with other groups in addition to the two protest organizers, Devante Hill and Frank Gotti, who they plan to meet with this week.
