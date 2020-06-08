Cristobal keeps rain & thunderstorms in the Mid-South through the morning

THIS WEEK: High pressures will build in behind a cold front Tuesday night and will remain in place for much of the week keeping a dry and mild pattern in place. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.