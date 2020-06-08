Cristobal keeps rain & thunderstorms in the Mid-South through the morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Periods of rain and thunderstorms with lows in the low to mid 70s along with southeast winds of 20 to 25 MPH gusting to 35 to 40 MPH.
TUESDAY: Early morning rain followed by a partly to mostly cloudy sky during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 with winds from the south at 20 MPH and gusting.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms late night along with lows near 70 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 MPH.
THIS WEEK: High pressures will build in behind a cold front Tuesday night and will remain in place for much of the week keeping a dry and mild pattern in place. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
