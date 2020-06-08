Downtown Memphis Commission looking for feedback on master plan for downtown area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Downtown Memphis Commission has released preliminary results of a survey with your ideas on how to unlock the area’s potential over the next decade.
More than 1,500 people took the 2018 Draft BuildDowntown Plan survey and the riverfront redevelopment going on right now is just one of your ideas already in the works.
To look at the survey results and give your feedback for the final draft, click on this link.
The DMC is also holding two, live, 75-minute virtual citywide open houses Friday, June 12 and Tuesday, June 19, when they will walk you through the plan, answer questions, hear recommendations and share the next steps.
Here are the Zoom links for each meeting below and you can watch a recording of the webinars after the live events:
Friday, June 12
- 12:00-1:15pm
- Join Zoom Meeting
- https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81406219872
- Meeting ID: 814 0621 9872
- Use your computer audio or dial any of the numbers below:
- +1 301 715 8592
- +1 312 626 6799
- +1 929 436 2866
Friday, June 19
- 12:00-1:15pm
- https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83901247560
- Meeting ID: 839 0124 7560
- Use your computer audio or dial any of the numbers below:
- +1 301 715 8592
- +1 312 626 6799
- +1 929 436 2866
Go to DowntownMemphis.com/BuildDowntown for more details.
