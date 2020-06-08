Gov: More than 3,000 active COVID cases; over 1,100 in a 3-day period

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Governor Hutchinson announced that the weekend in Arkansas saw a big increase in positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend. There were 450 news cases Saturday, 355 on Sunday, and 314 on Monday.
In all, over 1,100 new cases and currently 3,000 active cases in the state Monday afternoon.
Hutchinson says the state is not ready to move into phase 2 on a regional basis.
Hutchinson laid out six issues the state is facing, regions are at different stages and that trend lines are different, that future spread is not predictable, the data shows the cases are not related to lifting restrictions, increased testing showing the challenges, self-discipline, and social distance is key to slowing the spread, and the economy must go on.
Over 6,600 people have recovered from COVID-19, and the state has done 28,862 tests in June so far.
As of Monday afternoon, 4 out of the 5 public health regions in Arkansas have seen increases.
Hutchinson announced an 11 a.m. press conference for Tuesday after he met with protest leaders and said he would make an announcement tomorrow regarding task force on police training and standards.
