Health officials recommend Shelby County remain in phase 2 of reopening plan after surge in COVID-19 cases

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with the Shelby County Health Department are recommending the county remain in the second phase of the Back to Business plan after a recent surge in cases.
The SCHD said in a news release:
“We have seen an increase in daily case numbers, particularly after the Memorial Day weekend. For that reason, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and the Shelby County Health Department have decided to maintain the current COVID-19 response level at this time.”
Officials are advising the county to remain in phase 2 until Monday, June 15. Unless there are significant changes with cases in the county, the health department is expecting to be able to advance to phase 3 on that date.
SCHD says it will continue to monitor new cases, positivity rate, reproduction rate, testing capacity, hospital capacity and public health capacity.
For more information about COVID-19 and testing, please call the health department’s COVID-19 hotline at 833-943-1658 or visit shelbytnhealth.com/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.