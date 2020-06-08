‘It’s a miracle': Woman who found missing 14-year-old boy shares her story

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South woman who found a missing 14-year-old boy from Mississippi has shared her story with WMC.
The 14-year-old was missing for 10 days, investigators say he was apparently wandering around. He was discovered in a wooded area on a farm in Hardeman County owned by a Lakeland couple.
“I thought he was deceased face down in the sand. It didn’t look good," said Laurie Vaughn, the woman who found the teen. "I called my brother and told him I found a body.”
Laurie couldn’t believe 14-year-old Nathan Covarrubias was alive.
“He was very, very weak, dehydrated," she said.
“We had a young man that was in a dire situation," said Dan, Laurie’s husband. "We had a mother and father desperate to find him.”
Laurie and her family started searching their farm on Friday. It’s about 8 miles from the Summits View Boys Camp in Alcorn County where Nathan disappeared.
After searching Saturday, Laurie went to church Sunday wearing a medal, the Blessed Virgin miraculous medal.
“I went to church and I prayed about it," she said. "I felt in my heart we just got to give it one more try.”
And she did using intuition and she was clutching the medal when she went down a path she said she just felt she should and she found Nathan -- the whole time thinking of her own 14-year-old twins and Nathan’s family.
“I just couldn’t get that vision of that mother out of my mind," said Laurie.
Nathan’s mother told WMC last week that her son was diagnosed with autism and bipolar disorder.
She sent him to Summits View Boys Camp to get some help.
He had been there for about a month when he apparently walked away.
“It’s a miracle. It’s a miracle," she said.
We asked the Alcorn County Sheriff if the case is under investigation since the 14-year-old was under the care of Summits View Boys Ranch. The sheriff said he would not confirm or deny it.
