LIVE: County and city leaders hold memorial ceremony for George Floyd

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - County Mayor Lee Harris will be joined Monday morning with other city officials, religious leaders, and community members to honor George Floyd’s life.
This comes after 12 nights of protests in Memphis that were sparked by his death two weeks ago.
The county mayor has also called for all flags with the Shelby County government seal to be flown at half staff beginning Monday through Wednesday.
The public is welcome to come to the ceremony beginning at 10:00 Monday morning. Organizers said for those who do come, social distancing is still a must and face coverings are encouraged.
