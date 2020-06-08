LIVE: Shelby County commissioner responds to incidents at Friday’s Cooper-Young protest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer has called a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss an incident at a Black Lives Matter protest last Friday in Cooper-Young.
Several people were injured when separate vehicles drove into the crowd.
A news release from the Shelby County Board of Commissioners announcing the news conference called it a “violent vehicular attack" on peaceful demonstrators.
Anthony Marcuzzo, 18, was arrested the day after the incident and charged with four counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor reckless driving.
Beau Albauer, 26, was initially issued a citation for disregarding a red light, but now he is wanted on a warrant for felony reckless endangerment and misdemeanor reckless driving.
Sawyer, organizers Jordan Dodson and Allyson Smith and marshals Erin Dempsey and Shiloh Barnat Goodman will discuss the incident at a 2:30 briefing outside the courthouse in downtown Memphis.
