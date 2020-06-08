MATA to test trolley stations in preparation for public use

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority is planning to test two new trolly stations this month in preparation to open them for public use.
MATA says the electric overhead line of the Central Trolley Station on South Main Street is set to be energized on Sunday, June 14 for construction purposes. Once the construction is completed the trolley will be tested.
The Front Street Station on G.E. Patterson Avenue is also scheduled for testing.
According to MATA, mobility and communication systems will be tested beginning on Monday, June 22.
These tests are not expected to impact traffic or businesses in the area.
The Central Trolley Station is expected to open for use in mid-July. A date for the use of the Front Street Station has not been announced at this time.
