Mid-South organization hopes to see police reform in Memphis following protests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the groups charged with carrying on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is supporting Congress’ efforts for police reform. The Memphis chapter of The Southern Christian Leadership Conference said it would like to see those reforms in the Bluff City.
“The SCLC continues to support the peaceful Black Lives Matter movement,” SCLC Memphis Chapter President Rev. Walter Womack said.
Many have wondered how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would react to the nation’s demands following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police.
One of the Memphis leaders of SCLC, the group Dr. King helped found, said King once said “Peace cannot be kept by force, it can only be achieved through understanding.”
“Dr. Martin Luther King approached racism with a non-violent approach and that’s what the SCLC stands for,” Womack said.
The same day Congressional Democrats announced a plan for police reform legislation, the Memphis Chapter of the SCLC spoke out in favor of it.
“Ban the chokehold, limiting qualified immunity for police, create a national misconduct registry,” Womack said.
Womack also advocated for the universal banning of no-knock entries which have come under fire since Breonna Taylor’s death after Louisville police entered her home.
According to the use of force policies for Memphis police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, neck restraints are banned.
Womack wants Memphis to be proactive in reforming police policies, which Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has pledged to do. The group is against defunding the police.
“We know there are good cops and there are bad cops. We need the police force. We cannot have the complete lawlessness in our city and our country,” Womack said.
In a movement, the group said hasn’t been seen since the days of Dr. King, the SCLC moves forward under his legacy into a new era of civil rights.
