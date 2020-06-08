MPD: Child rushed to hospital following triple shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting that left 2 adults and a child injured.
Memphis Police Department says the shooting happened at 1525 East McLemore Avenue on Monday evening.
The male victim is listed as non-critical and the female victim is in critical condition. The child was rushed to the LeBonheur Children’s Hospital by private vehicle, police say.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
MPD says the suspect fled the scene in a silver Benz.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.