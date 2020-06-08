MPD: Suspect on the run after critical shooting in Midtown overnight

MPD: Suspect on the run after critical shooting in Midtown overnight
(Source: WTOC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 8, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT - Updated June 8 at 7:28 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a gunman after a critical shooting in Midtown.

Officers were called to the 70 block of Stonewall Street around 1:20 Monday morning.

When police arrived on the scene, they noticed a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Investigators are searching for a man with dreadlocks armed with a handgun in a silver four-door sedan.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.