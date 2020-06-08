Police: Man found dead while lying on lawn in Arkansas

June 8, 2020

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Investigators with the Helena-West Helena Police Department are looking for information after a man was found dead Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 900 block of South Street in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas around 3:25 p.m.

A neighbor told police a man was lying face-up on the ground outside his home.

Officers said the man had visible wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Arkansas State Police and Helena West-Helena Police Department are investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department at 870-572-3441.

