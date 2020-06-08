Rain and storms are headed to the Mid-South with Cristobal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Increasing clouds this morning and becoming windy. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s with winds at 10-25 mph. Cloudy with rain & thunderstorms this afternoon through evening. Some storms may be severe with an isolated tornado threat within any of the bands of rain. Flooding is possible in spots with 1-2″ of rain expected. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: southeast 15-30 mph.