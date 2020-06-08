Rain and storms are headed to the Mid-South with Cristobal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Increasing clouds this morning and becoming windy. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s with winds at 10-25 mph. Cloudy with rain & thunderstorms this afternoon through evening. Some storms may be severe with an isolated tornado threat within any of the bands of rain. Flooding is possible in spots with 1-2″ of rain expected. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: southeast 15-30 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain & storms. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: southeast 15-30 mph.
TUESDAY: Rain will end by late morning with some sun possible by afternoon. Highs will top out around 90. It will remain windy with gusts to 30 mph. Rainfall amounts Monday through Tuesday are expected to average 2 to 3 inches in many areas along and west of the Mississippi River and 1 to 2 inches for areas east.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early and high temperatures in the low to mid-80s with lows in the mid-60s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid-60s.
WEEKEND: Both days look dry with highs in the low to mid-80s.
