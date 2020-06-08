Several amenities reopening at Shelby Farms Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More activities and amenities are reopening at Shelby Farms Park.
The coronavirus pandemic forced many amenities to shut down, but now the park has announced several are reopening to the public.
Starting June 8, the following amenities will reopen at Shelby Farms Park.
- Visitor Center restroom - all other restrooms in the park remain closed
- Bike rentals - advance online reservations only (Make reservations HERE)
- Boat rentals - Hyde Lake Boat House only - advance online reservations only (Make reservations HERE)
- Lake’s Edge Gift Shop
- Go Ape Treetop Adventure Course
- Battlefront Laser Tag + Paintball
- Shelby Farms Stables
Other activities such as the Woodland Discovery Playground and the Water Play Sprayground remain closed.
For more details on when additional amenities will reopen, click here.
