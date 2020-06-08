St. Francis Hospital chaplain recovers from COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While more than 100,000 people have died of COVID-19 across the country, a majority of people diagnosed with the virus survive or even have only mild symptoms.
St. Francis Hospital Chaplain Dave Lucchesi knew something was wrong when he had a fever, cough and headaches around Easter. Lucchesi took a COVID-19 test that quickly came back positive.
“It’s kind of frightening because you know some people get very severely ill and we have a lot of folks in our hospital right here on ventilators and so forth struggling to live, so it can be very very serious," said Lucchesi.
The news got even worse for Lucchesi when his wife also tested positive for COVID-19.
Despite being in the age range considered dangerous for serious cases of the coronavirus, Lucchesi and his wife luckily only experienced minor symptoms.
“It wasn’t as bad as some people have but there’s a chronic fatigue that goes along with this particular issue that drags you out," he said. "You can’t hardly get out of a chair it’s really weird.”
After nearly three weeks of quarantine, Lucchesi returned to the job he loves, providing spiritual guidance to patients at St. Francis.
“It puts you in touch with the spiritual nature of a human being which you don’t get a chance to do in regular life, you just don’t," said Lucchesi.
And when Lucchesi does put on all the necessary personal protective equipment and go to the floor where COVID-19 patients are kept in isolation at the hospital, he can identify directly with what they are experiencing.
“I do have sympathy and empathy now that you mention, to somebody dealing with this," he said. "And knowing what they’re going through and how they’re feeling. It’s not just looking bad but feeling lousy too.”
Lucchesi says he doesn't know where he contracted COVID-19.
He's just glad he's been able to return to work, helping others get through what he already survived himself.
